Augustine Asset Management Holding in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) Has Lifted by $1.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Cam Group Holding A Has Upped Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $1.83 Million

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 16.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 13,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.90 million, up from 79,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.04. About 898,092 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 4.82 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 17,380 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,182 shares. Capstone Advsrs Lc holds 5,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Pension holds 0.08% or 342,699 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 11,787 shares. Coastline Trust reported 21,231 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.18% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Caprock Gp Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 6,431 shares. Agf Invs invested in 819,819 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 0.05% or 366,559 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 5,504 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 674,513 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $80,148 activity.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 insider sales for $30.48 million activity. 263 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, February 1. $709,358 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Cuffe Michael S. on Wednesday, October 31. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Another trade for 820 shares valued at $116,732 was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, November 13.