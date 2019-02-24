Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Contrasting side by side

Since Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 117.10M 0.65 39.69M -1.14 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 207.80M 15.85 248.57M -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -33.89% -50.1% -13.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -119.62% -88.2% -75.5%

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 3.32 which is 232.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.17, which is potential 18.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.6% and 86.7%. 2.8% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -15.03% -19% -47.15% -64.67% -70.72% -68.29% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.47% -6.1% 34.62% 5.09% -37.59% -37.63%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was more bearish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.