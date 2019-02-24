AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Contrasting side by side

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.01M 25.05 23.65M -0.20 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 107.99M 4.47 19.07M 1.13 28.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -589.78% 48.1% -69.9% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 17.66% 7.4% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.86 beta is the reason why it is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 21 and 18.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 220.00% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $2. Competitively the average price target of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $40.67, which is potential 19.83% upside. The results provided earlier shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 93.2% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.93% 1% -31.42% -9.38% -30.72% -27.24% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -7.78% -17.27% -24.32% -26.66% -40.05% -41.07%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.