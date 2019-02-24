Awm Investment Company Has Decreased Its Liveperson (LPSN) Holding by $3.77 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.90 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 9.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 150,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.93M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.55% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 1.37 million shares traded or 180.43% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 74.41% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold LPSN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 1.26% more from 46.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 621,104 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc holds 19,437 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 3,986 shares. Morgan Stanley has 243,536 shares. Roanoke Asset New York accumulated 58,800 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company reported 4,810 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 115,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millrace Asset owns 102,370 shares. Hanseatic Svcs invested in 0% or 158 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 7,957 shares stake. Etrade Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 9,397 shares. Brown Advisory reported 21,280 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0% stake. Virtu Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $604.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc. by 63,992 shares to 469,799 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adesto Technologies Corp. by 895,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Electrocore Llc.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $2.06 million activity. The insider Vanounou Eran sold $156,750. 45,837 shares were sold by LOCASCIO ROBERT P, worth $827,633. The insider Greenberg Monica L. sold $38,922.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $329.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 55,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Trust Na reported 17,747 shares. 8,081 were reported by Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. 2,037 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,009 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 98,047 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc holds 0.15% or 3,050 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,183 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,256 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Investment Inc has invested 4.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Logan Cap Mngmt has 2.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Melvin Capital Limited Partnership owns 2.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 898,003 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt has 36,649 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Community National Bank Na stated it has 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. On Monday, December 17 the insider Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993. On Friday, November 2 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,475 shares.