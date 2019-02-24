AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Contrasting side by side

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 77.48M 8.96 19.67M -0.54 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 56.62M 9.25 17.72M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AxoGen Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. -25.39% -22.7% -18% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. -31.30% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.7 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AxoGen Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AxoGen Inc.’s average price target is $43, while its potential upside is 139.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AxoGen Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 22.8%. AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. -11.86% -21.26% -27.23% -39.28% 11.57% 4.28% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. -2.2% -1.4% -3.03% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. was more bullish than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.