Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXON)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Both Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.06M 84.37 80.31M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Sciences Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axovant Sciences Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -302.2% -119.2% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,624.51% -414.6% -142.9%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.37 beta. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Sciences Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 56.4% respectively. Axovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 61.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Sciences Ltd. -31.49% -39.51% -40.95% -75.25% -75.3% -76.47% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.66% -4.26% 1.35% 1.81% 77.17% 108.33%

For the past year Axovant Sciences Ltd. has -76.47% weaker performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 108.33% stronger performance.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia. The company is also developing nelotanserin, a selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and REM behavior disorder in patients with LBD. In addition, it focuses on developing RVT-103, a combination of donepezil and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist; and RVT-104, a combination of rivastigmine and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist as treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease or DLB. The company was formerly known as Roivant Neurosciences Ltd. and changed its name to Axovant Sciences Ltd. in March 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.