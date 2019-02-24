Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Contrasting side by side

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 4.76M 3.06 10.37M -24.28 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 16.50M 15.10 70.95M -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. -217.86% -95.5% -46.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -430.00% 0% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Strongbridge Biopharma plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.9% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 72% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.6% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -9.16% -17.34% -69.82% -85.57% -98.22% -97.94% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -10.54% -20.71% -3.71% -27.6% -27.03% -35.59%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.