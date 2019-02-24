B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Raised International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $313,020

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 109.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,055 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 3.11 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 56,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. The insider Swedish Joseph bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $6.53 million activity. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11.

