Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Contrasting side by side

Both Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 433.73M 4.07 27.79M 0.84 63.58 ESCO Technologies Inc. 780.68M 2.32 74.78M 3.53 18.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Badger Meter Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. ESCO Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Badger Meter Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Badger Meter Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 6.41% 8.3% 6% ESCO Technologies Inc. 9.58% 12.7% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

Badger Meter Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Badger Meter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Badger Meter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Dividends

$0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 0.92% is the annual dividend that Badger Meter Inc. pay. The dividend yield for ESCO Technologies Inc. is 0.46% while its annual dividend payout is $0.32 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Badger Meter Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Badger Meter Inc.’s consensus target price is $57.5, while its potential downside is -5.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Badger Meter Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 97.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.47% are ESCO Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. -3.32% 0.52% -4.52% 20.72% 17.03% 12.26% ESCO Technologies Inc. -5.79% 1.69% -1.98% 13.18% 6.79% 9.89%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. was more bullish than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Badger Meter Inc. on 9 of the 16 factors.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.