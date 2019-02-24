Bangor Savings Bank Maintains Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN); Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake as Market Value Declined

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 5.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 40,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,825 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.99 million, down from 739,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 3.32 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 51.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: 10-YR YIELD TO LEAD TO REPRICING OF RISK; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, up from 11,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 2.58 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco -6.9% as Q4 suffers from market turmoil – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco Ltd. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab beefs up commission-free ETF lineup – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco announces January AUM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold IVZ shares while 153 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 308.00 million shares or 1.69% more from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 13,063 shares. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania holds 11,986 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Davenport And Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 18,851 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.11% or 48,400 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 42,450 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 400 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Girard Partners Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Pnc Group Inc reported 210,059 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 25,200 shares. Fin Counselors reported 319,878 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.04% or 1.00 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company has 5,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,257 shares to 169,526 shares, valued at $18.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.93% stake. Shine Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny stated it has 295,969 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Appleton Limited Co holds 2,589 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.32% or 125,930 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community National Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hamlin Cap Mgmt Lc owns 828,853 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Frontier has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability has 315 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited holds 21,998 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.18% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 48,775 shares. New England And Inc owns 5,125 shares.