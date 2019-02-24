Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Its Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Stake; Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Marston’s (LON:MARS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marston’s had 21 analyst reports since September 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) earned “Add” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, October 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Shore Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, January 25. Peel Hunt maintained Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Thursday, November 1. JP Morgan maintained Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Friday, January 18. The stock of Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, January 11. See Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 115.00 Upgrade

25/01/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

23/01/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

23/01/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

23/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

18/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

11/01/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

Barr E S & Co decreased Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) stake by 6.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 7,657 shares as Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)’s stock declined 18.75%. The Barr E S & Co holds 107,470 shares with $22.41 million value, down from 115,127 last quarter. Enstar Group Ltd now has $3.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $180.17. About 62,194 shares traded or 37.80% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 18.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

The stock increased 0.41% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 97.75. About 2.25M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MarstonÂ’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 618.35 million GBP. The firm operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing divisions. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries.

