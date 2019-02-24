Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Cut Chevron (CVX) Stake; Last Week Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Western Gas Equity had 6 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, September 24 report. The stock of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 29. The stock of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, February 18. See Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) latest ratings:

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 1.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc analyzed 138,027 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)'s stock rose 0.40%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 7.26M shares with $888.23M value, down from 7.40 million last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $228.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $569,878 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Thursday, October 11. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited accumulated 51,613 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors owns 258,788 shares. Phocas Financial accumulated 7,462 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aviva Plc has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verity And Verity Llc reported 85,321 shares. Cheviot Value reported 1.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First National Tru Company invested in 1.72% or 138,270 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc stated it has 69,824 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap reported 14,642 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Frontier Inv Company stated it has 28,092 shares. Cleararc Incorporated reported 0.79% stake. Opus Invest Mngmt accumulated 32,500 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 790 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 150,000 were accumulated by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased American International Group I (NYSE:AIG) stake by 543,717 shares to 15.06 million valued at $801.64 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) stake by 2.31M shares and now owns 10.07M shares. New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chevron had 7 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 6. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 18 report. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $122 target in Monday, January 14 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, December 19. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Monday, November 5 report.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.22 billion. The firm owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains, including Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming; North-central Pennsylvania; and Texas. It has a 19.54 P/E ratio. Western Gas Equity Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner Western Gas Equity Partners, LP.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 259,536 shares traded. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) has declined 18.74% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGP); 17/04/2018 WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS 1Q CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.56875/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – Western Gas EP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 10 Days

