Bbt Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Dish Network (DISH) by $665,175 as Market Valuation Declined; Iac Interactivecorp (IACI) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Decreased Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (IACI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 39,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iac Interactivecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $50.68 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 190.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 19,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,005 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 3.71 million shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.81 million activity. ROSENBLATT DAVID S also sold $999,058 worth of ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.81 million activity. ROSENBLATT DAVID S also sold $999,058 worth of IAC InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $80.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 245,000 shares to 293,000 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 23 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.65 million activity.

