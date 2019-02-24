BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Contrasting side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 174.03M 47.13 507.77M -9.61 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeiGene Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. -291.77% -38.8% -29.6% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 11.6 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. BeiGene Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. -11.06% 10.42% -17.53% -31.81% 41.72% 39.54% Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bullish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.