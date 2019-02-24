Bellecapital International LTD Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; Fruth Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by $726,800 as Stock Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,666 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.60 million, down from 35,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 149.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finance Counselors has 279,226 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 268,500 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 95,882 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,315 shares. Grimes holds 2.2% or 121,523 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Group Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 2.91% or 92,488 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 4.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.9% or 54,202 shares in its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Security has invested 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Bbr Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Financial Gru accumulated 21,871 shares. Smith Salley And Associate reported 95,447 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $152.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 134,211 shares to 139,841 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270 shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 360,585 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 823,406 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 782,989 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 11,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 114,824 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Inc L P, Illinois-based fund reported 486,925 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,669 shares. Andra Ap owns 227,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 565,800 were accumulated by Ipg Advsrs Ltd Co. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 207,334 shares. Smith Graham And Co Investment Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 223,010 shares. 9,531 are held by Neuberger Berman Limited Liability.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.