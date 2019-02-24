Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We are contrasting Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 20.43M -0.41 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. N/A 0.00 56.85M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -64.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -219.5% -180.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. BeyondSpring Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 353.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.4% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.1% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 15.79% 13.43% -14.06% -56% -47.12% -57.36% BeyondSpring Inc. -3.63% 28.06% 8.7% -16.54% -31% -19.63%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.