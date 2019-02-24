Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 20.43M -0.41 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.65M 11.57 11.11M -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -64.8% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -673.33% -158.8% -72.7%

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a 353.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.1% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 15.79% 13.43% -14.06% -56% -47.12% -57.36% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.93% 27.5% 5.93% -23.62% -63.79% -60.75%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.