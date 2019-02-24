Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 187.76 92.73M -2.47 0.00 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54.88M 0.63 6.03M 0.13 7.15

In table 1 we can see Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.99% 25.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its average price target is $1.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 64.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.13% -13.51% -35.55% -58.3% -56.89% -52.79% OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -20.51% -45.61% -62.5% -67.48% -81.29% -77.32%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline LLC to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics targeting the Notch signaling pathway; Bayer Pharma AG for biologic and small molecule therapeutics targeting the Wnt signaling pathway; and Celgene Corporation for anti-CSC product candidates. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.