Beneficial Bancorp Inc. (BNCL) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Comparison side by side

Beneficial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficial Bancorp Inc. 204.97M 5.72 47.84M 0.61 24.45 Peoples Financial Services Corp. 80.80M 4.05 24.92M 5.89 7.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Beneficial Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beneficial Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Beneficial Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Peoples Financial Services Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Beneficial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficial Bancorp Inc. 23.34% 4.2% 0.7% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 30.84% 7.9% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Beneficial Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Peoples Financial Services Corp. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Beneficial Bancorp Inc. pay is $0.24 per share with a dividend yield of 1.49%. The dividend yield for Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 3.03% while its annual dividend payout is $1.31 per share.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Beneficial Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 24.8%. 3.3% are Beneficial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beneficial Bancorp Inc. -4.46% -7.04% -15.97% -11.17% -9.2% -8.65% Peoples Financial Services Corp. -0.68% -1.38% -7.8% -13.32% -11.73% -9.36%

For the past year Beneficial Bancorp Inc. was less bearish than Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats Beneficial Bancorp Inc.

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, and automobile loans, as well as personal loans comprising recreational vehicles, manufactured housing and marine loans, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and investment advisory services; and wealth management services, as well as investment and insurance related products that include fixed- and variable-rate annuities, and mutual funds and securities through a third party broker dealer. Additionally, the company holds various securities and other investments; and holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.