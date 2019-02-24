Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Reaches $60.00 52-Week High; Ophthotech (OPHT) Shorts Lowered By 2.12%

The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) hit a new 52-week high and has $63.60 target or 6.00% above today’s $60.00 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $63.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $115.08 million more. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 338,113 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has risen 89.94% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) had a decrease of 2.12% in short interest. OPHT’s SI was 410,600 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 2.12% from 419,500 shares previously. With 161,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s short sellers to cover OPHT’s short positions. The SI to Ophthotech Corporation’s float is 1.31%. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 262,187 shares traded. Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) has declined 46.42% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OPHT News: 01/05/2018 – Ophthotech Initial Top-line Data for Study Expected by the End of 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Ophthotech Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPHT); 09/05/2018 – OPHTHOTECH 1Q COLLABORATION REV $0; 09/05/2018 – Ophthotech 1Q Loss $13.1M; 09/05/2018 – Ophthotech 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 01/05/2018 – Ophthotech Completes Patient Recruitment in the Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Zimura(R) in Combination With Anti-VEGF Therapy in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration; 10/05/2018 – Municipal Employees Retire Sys Of Michigan Buys Into Ophthotech; 09/05/2018 – OPHTHOTECH 1Q LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 40C (2 EST.)

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10,340 activity. Shares for $4,510 were sold by GUYER DAVID R. Shares for $389 were sold by Westby Keith on Friday, January 4.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. The company has market cap of $56.95 million. The Company’s principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration . It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Ophthotech Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 15.12 million shares or 12.14% less from 17.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 173,774 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT). Atwood & Palmer holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 217,400 shares. State Street holds 41,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 958,137 shares. Moreover, Sabby Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 43,600 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT). Citigroup holds 0% or 1,208 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT). 18,407 are held by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $57,666 activity. The insider Pelzer Francis J. sold $10,458.

Among 4 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Benefitfocus had 6 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Friday, February 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 19 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.20, from 3.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.30 million shares or 49.17% less from 57.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 165,703 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 824,015 shares. 11,898 are held by First Mercantile Trust Comm. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Polar Llp owns 285,489 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 27,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Com has 82,671 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 1,600 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 42,343 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 34,299 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 44,360 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 264,811 shares. Frontier Management Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.40M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.