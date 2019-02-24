BetterBetting (BETR) dropped -5.49% in less than 24 hours

BetterBetting (BETR) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0002216896 or -5.49% trading at $0.0038150464. According to Crypto Analysts, BetterBetting (BETR) eyes $0.00419655104 target on the road to $0.00680162824809581. BETR last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.0040962944 and low of $0.00363968 for February 23-24. The open was $0.004036736.

BetterBetting (BETR) is up 50.97% in the last 30 days from $0.002527 per coin. Its down -23.97% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.005018 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BETR traded at $0.0139. BETR has 200.59M coins mined giving it $765,244 market cap. BetterBetting maximum coins available are 650.00M. BETR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 14/12/2017.

BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting.