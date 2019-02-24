BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Comparing side by side

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group Limited 44.16B 4.45 8.84B 3.35 13.39 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. N/A 258.07 5.66M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BHP Group Limited and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BHP Group Limited and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group Limited 20.02% 6.5% 3.2% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -11.9% -11.5%

Risk & Volatility

BHP Group Limited is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. In other hand, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has beta of 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BHP Group Limited is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BHP Group Limited.

Dividends

The annual dividend that BHP Group Limited pay is $1.01 per share with a dividend yield of 1.89%. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BHP Group Limited and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.5% of BHP Group Limited shares and 5.2% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of BHP Group Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group Limited 1.22% -8.25% 2.37% -13.37% 9.41% -2.37% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -7.22% -15.09% -10.89% -33.33% -27.42% -30.77%

For the past year BHP Group Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors BHP Group Limited beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.