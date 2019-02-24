Biltmore Wealth Management Cut Paccar (PCAR) Holding by $489,872; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Declined, South State Trimmed Its Position by $1.35 Million

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 67.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 7,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,430 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $234,000, down from 10,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.89. About 1.74M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has declined 16.37% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

South State Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 71.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 13,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,554 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $546,000, down from 19,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic launches new spine surgery system in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Can Medtronic’s Earnings Grow In Fiscal 2019? – Forbes” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic plc 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic up 1% premarket on superDimension data – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Deep Brain Stimulation for Medically-Refractory Epilepsy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares to 6,617 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 122,615 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 4.11M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 669 shares. Sol Mgmt has 5,674 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.21% or 1.45 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Meyer Handelman accumulated 1.24% or 258,285 shares. Hartline Invest stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% or 5.97 million shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Clark Estates Ny stated it has 0.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 45,748 were accumulated by First Washington Corporation. Philadelphia Trust Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 157,856 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Com reported 4.88M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp accumulated 1.17 million shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $14.84 million activity. DANFORTH DAVID J had sold 651 shares worth $38,698. $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $11.42M were sold by PIGOTT MARK C on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 10,228 shares valued at $671,666 was made by Quinn T. Kyle on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Davila Marco A. sold $506,485. The insider ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04 million.