Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Trimmed Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $745,648; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Value Declined, Impala Asset Management Decreased by $1.33 Million Its Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 6,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,659 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.29 million, down from 103,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 36.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,866 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, down from 64,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 3.82M shares traded or 59.36% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trust Department Mb State Bank N A has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has 179,581 shares. Palo Capital reported 1.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 14,093 shares. Tdam Usa owns 92,887 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust has 863 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Financial Bank Of Hawaii owns 4,433 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 11.15M shares. Mackenzie invested in 0.69% or 2.42M shares. Murphy Capital Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 43,301 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 458,702 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd reported 27,186 shares stake. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – UPS Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Seems All Set To Deliver In 2019, UBS Says (NYSE:UPS) – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stamps.com News: STMP Stock Slammed After Ending Exclusive USPS Deal – Investorplace.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 38,401 shares to 454,029 shares, valued at $132.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $173.79 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.20% negative EPS growth.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $795.41 million activity. 3,077 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares with value of $172,284 were sold by Del Rio Frank J. $313,430 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was sold by Stuart Andrew on Wednesday, December 12.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Names New Chairman and Appoints New Director – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cruise line sector trades weak after Carnival guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ALB, NAK, HTZ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.