Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparison side by side

Both Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioblast Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 3.33M -1.80 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioblast Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -132.9% -111.6% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Risk & Volatility

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.3. ImmuCell Corporation’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.9. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Bioblast Pharma Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.6% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. shares and 14.2% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. About 37.04% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioblast Pharma Ltd. -8.66% -14.07% -8.23% -48.9% -41.41% -49.26% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

For the past year Bioblast Pharma Ltd. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. It develops Trehalose 90mg/mL IV solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer to treat patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.