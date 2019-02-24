BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.81M 45.24 93.36M -0.93 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. N/A 0.00 195.81M -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -428.06% -141% -58.5% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% -741.7% -126.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 265.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Coherus BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 66.67% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $15. Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 89.96%. The data provided earlier shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 95.7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.31% 13.39% 21.61% 51.76% 98.25% 84.52% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -10.04% -20.27% -44.41% -37.81% 17.75% 13.07%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.