Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG N/A 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Verastem Inc. 25.51M 9.26 79.32M -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biofrontera AG and Verastem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. -310.94% -95.9% -61.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.17% and 50.7% respectively. 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -2.92% -3.38% -12.98% -11.22% 0% 0.66% Verastem Inc. -12.55% -23.76% -50.72% -20.21% 12.34% 45.28%

For the past year Biofrontera AG was less bullish than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 9 factors Verastem Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.