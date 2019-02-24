Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 13.45B 4.76 4.43B 21.02 15.20 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 13.88M 158.69 112.06M -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 32.94% 24.2% 12.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -807.35% -32.7% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Biogen Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biogen Inc. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.7 and 21.7 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biogen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Biogen Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Biogen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.24% and an $384.67 consensus target price. Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $65, with potential upside of 52.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acceleron Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Biogen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biogen Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 98.1% respectively. Biogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -4.28% -3.64% -6.12% 4.16% -0.04% 0.27% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -9.13% -14.31% -6.67% 37.98% 37.04% 13.34%

For the past year Biogen Inc. has weaker performance than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Biogen Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.