BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 1.50B 10.46 124.95M -0.50 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 35.33M 46.43 117.25M -2.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -8.33% -4.4% -2.7% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -331.87% -40.4% -30.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 2.9 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.4 and its Quick Ratio is 15.4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $116, with potential upside of 32.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.29% -5.28% -3.77% 4.5% 15.98% 5.23% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -7.91% -9.14% -28.96% -40.74% 84.43% 50.34%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 7 of the 11 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.