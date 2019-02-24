BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 29.81M 17.33 16.51M 2.40 25.59 Novo Nordisk A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 2.40 19.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Novo Nordisk A/S. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 55.38% 21.8% 20.7% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 80.5% 38.3%

Volatility & Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 48.4 and a Quick Ratio of 48.4. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S’s annual dividend is $1.23 per share and it also boasts of a 2.47% dividend yield. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 1 3 3 2.43

Competitively Novo Nordisk A/S has an average price target of $285, with potential upside of 472.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.3% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 9.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. 19.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.07% -3.28% 5.15% 43.88% 42.55% 41.73% Novo Nordisk A/S -1.44% 3.17% -5.12% 2.5% -10.81% -14.38%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bearish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Novo Nordisk A/S.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.