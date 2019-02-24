BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Since BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 29.81M 17.33 16.51M 2.40 25.59 ArQule Inc. 22.82M 15.95 14.76M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 55.38% 21.8% 20.7% ArQule Inc. -64.68% -42.7% -23%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 48.4 and 48.4. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 85.8%. Insiders owned roughly 19.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.07% -3.28% 5.15% 43.88% 42.55% 41.73% ArQule Inc. -4.31% -11.91% -41.71% -32.77% 133.55% 115.15%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats ArQule Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.