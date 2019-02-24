Black Creek Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by $10.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cohen & Steers Lowered by $93.34 Million Its Position

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 31.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 3.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7.35 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $209.82M, down from 10.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 1.66 million shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.78% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 477,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.69M, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 200,784 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 13.56% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $34.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 124,341 shares to 184,026 shares, valued at $25.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 94,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CUBE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 177.77 million shares or 0.04% less from 177.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc owns 563,925 shares. 1,164 were reported by Cap Guardian Tru Communication. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,371 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 3.91 million shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.4% or 629,224 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 35,962 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Lc has invested 0.18% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Profund Advisors Lc invested in 10,885 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 172,877 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 164,943 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 196,572 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 158,524 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2.03 million shares.

