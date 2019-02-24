Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding by $1.54 Million as Valuation Rose; Security National Trust Co Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $416,245

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 11.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 46,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 443,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.87M, up from 396,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 771,311 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 4,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,614 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.09 million, down from 123,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This 7.9%-Yielding Real Estate Finance Company Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Little Brother’ Blackstone Is Hitting All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: This 7.5%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why This Mortgage REIT Helps Me Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 972,661 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stanley has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gruss And holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 115,694 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0% stake. 606,580 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Advantage, Maryland-based fund reported 146,679 shares. 6,610 were accumulated by Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability. 5,149 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers owns 114,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Mirador Prns Lp holds 0.15% or 9,339 shares in its portfolio. Jhl Group Ltd Co reported 350,000 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $149.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 54,197 shares to 34,550 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 14 sales for $220,592 activity. 803 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $27,302 on Friday, August 31. On Friday, August 31 Ruffing Thomas C sold $4,012 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 118 shares. 3,000 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $101,610 were bought by Cotton Leonard W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 58,564 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management holds 99,971 shares. Financial Advisory Gp has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dsc LP reported 4,788 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Corp holds 54.94M shares. Stillwater Inv Management Lc has 0.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,088 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co reported 38,256 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.26M shares stake. Leuthold Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bluemountain Cap Limited Co has 61,350 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc accumulated 58,634 shares. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,231 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 111,129 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).