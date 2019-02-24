Blair William & Company Raised Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $6.01 Million; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.78 Million as Share Value Declined

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 20.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 72,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.80 million, up from 345,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 13.07 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 17.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,092 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.57 million, down from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $66.08 million activity. Matheson Monique S. sold 17,000 shares worth $1.41 million. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. PARKER MARK G sold $12.00 million worth of stock.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,300 shares to 137,695 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Compton Cap Incorporated Ri invested in 2.46% or 73,600 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 142,046 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca reported 2.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 22,860 were accumulated by Fund Evaluation Group Lc. Hap Trading Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 72,691 shares. Northern Trust holds 20.49 million shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 0.1% or 17,402 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10.37M shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 217,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust owns 0.45% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,169 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lord Abbett & Co Lc holds 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.74M shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 22,423 are owned by Anderson Hoagland Communications. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,000 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sg Americas Llc reported 121,606 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors has 4,828 shares. Coastline has 16,020 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 152,979 shares. Preferred Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,102 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 9.96 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc owns 467,124 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 68,426 shares to 152,544 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,754 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).