Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) is a company in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blue Bird Corporation has 97.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 32.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Blue Bird Corporation has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 18.42% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Blue Bird Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird Corporation 3.56% -20.30% 6.50% Industry Average 60.14% 18.84% 4.93%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Blue Bird Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird Corporation 36.31M 1.02B 21.79 Industry Average 2.53B 4.20B 13.76

Blue Bird Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Blue Bird Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Blue Bird Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 4.00 3.00 2.71 2.52

As a group, Auto Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 160.59%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blue Bird Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Bird Corporation -7.06% -9.56% -24.34% -6.67% -0.95% -10.65% Industry Average 3.38% 3.52% 8.95% 5.47% 8.81% 7.96%

For the past year Blue Bird Corporation had bearish trend while Blue Bird Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Blue Bird Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Blue Bird Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.87 and has 1.58 Quick Ratio. Blue Bird Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blue Bird Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Bird Corporation has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blue Bird Corporation’s rivals are 23.38% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Blue Bird Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Blue Bird Corporation’s rivals beat Blue Bird Corporation.