Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Analysts See $1.34 EPS; Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $1.34 EPS on March, 13.They anticipate $0.94 EPS change or 235.00% from last quarter's $0.4 EPS. BCEI's profit would be $27.53M giving it 4.51 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $2.10 EPS previously, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.'s analysts see -36.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 104,008 shares traded. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 6.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.44% the S&P500.

Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -2.25, from 3.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 5 funds increased and started new holdings, while 4 sold and reduced their holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust. The funds in our database now have: 269,166 shares, down from 541,330 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Mesa Royalty Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Mesa Royalty Trust for 31,595 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 56,259 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 3,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,934 shares.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.48 million. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado; and the Yellow Creek field of Wyoming. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 4,759 shares traded. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) has declined 15.32% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.





Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $496.34 million. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.