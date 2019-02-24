Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) Comparing side by side

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 13.97M 37.92 8.08M -0.48 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation -57.84% -3.2% -3.1% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 55.83% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation 0.85% -8.22% -15.8% 8.54% -0.32% -23.49% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.52% 1.46% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -23.49% weaker performance while LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 1.14% stronger performance.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.