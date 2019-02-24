Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) Comparing side by side

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|13.97M
|37.92
|8.08M
|-0.48
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-57.84%
|-3.2%
|-3.1%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 55.83% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.85%
|-8.22%
|-15.8%
|8.54%
|-0.32%
|-23.49%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.52%
|1.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -23.49% weaker performance while LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 1.14% stronger performance.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.