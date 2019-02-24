BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) EPS Estimated At $0.37; State Street (STT) Sentiment Is 1.07

Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to report $0.37 EPS on March, 28.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 76.19% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. BPMP’s profit would be $38.76 million giving it 11.07 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, BP Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 149,998 shares traded. BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has declined 7.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMP News: 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 17/04/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0050 OVER PARTNERSHIP’S MINIMUM QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 22/03/2018 BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

State Street Corp (STT) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 317 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 296 cut down and sold their holdings in State Street Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 320.33 million shares, up from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding State Street Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 62 Reduced: 234 Increased: 239 New Position: 78.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial services and products to institutional investors worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.51 billion. The firm offers investment servicing services and products, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager activities outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to firms, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation for 7.67 million shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd owns 11.20 million shares or 4.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coho Partners Ltd. has 4% invested in the company for 2.01 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Group Llc has invested 3.71% in the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 296,513 shares.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States. It has a 20.97 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

