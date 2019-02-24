Brave Warrior Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS); Villere St Denis J & Co Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $688,800

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.57M, up from 122,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 1,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $409.15M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 412,247 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174.72 million activity.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Data slumps on disappointing guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC Holdings maintains $2.55/ADS annual dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How Much a Super Bowl LIII Ad Costs – Yahoo Sports” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Battle Lines Drawn Over Corn In Beer After Super Bowl Ads (NYSE:BUD)(NYSE:TAP) – Benzinga” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 4,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc reported 1,446 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 40 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 26 shares. Brown Advisory holds 2,999 shares. The Georgia-based Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 1.13% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Burney Company reported 12,147 shares stake. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,715 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 4,400 shares. Kirr Marbach & Ltd In holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 74,649 shares. Hikari has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,220 shares. Huntington Bancorp invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 31,943 were reported by Tiemann Invest Advsr. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 990,414 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Orrstown Services Inc owns 1.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,420 shares. Qvt LP has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guyasuta Invest Advisors reported 38,991 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Mairs Pwr reported 0.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Syntal Capital Prtn Lc accumulated 8,119 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gw Henssler & Associate accumulated 2,697 shares. Stadion Money Management Lc accumulated 2,223 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 42,926 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 71,524 shares. Redwood Invests Llc has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 122,740 shares. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 4.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dana Invest Inc invested in 1.65% or 357,881 shares. 97,784 were reported by Narwhal Cap Mgmt.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,490 shares to 56,823 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,025 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.86 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.