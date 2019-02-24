Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Town Sports Intl Hldgs (CLUB) Holding; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut By $2.20 Million Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Town Sports Intl Hldgs Inc (CLUB) stake by 42.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 90,900 shares as Town Sports Intl Hldgs Inc (CLUB)’s stock declined 27.17%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 123,571 shares with $1.07M value, down from 214,471 last quarter. Town Sports Intl Hldgs Inc now has $150.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 91,600 shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has risen 11.67% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 13.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,602 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 122,479 shares with $13.72M value, down from 142,081 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $62.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 5.26M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CLUB’s profit will be $2.17M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -153.33% EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $40,301 activity. Another trade for 4,301 shares valued at $37,849 was bought by Walsh Patrick. Shares for $6,166 were sold by Ajmera Nitin on Friday, December 7. Spatafora Carolyn sold $75,242 worth of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) on Thursday, December 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.23, from 2.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 9 investors sold CLUB shares while 22 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 19.46 million shares or 4.54% more from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% or 1,805 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp invested in 86,786 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 22,170 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 20,762 shares. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,944 shares. Blackrock reported 789,044 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Wallace Capital Mgmt owns 38,793 shares. Menta Limited Liability reported 20,339 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.01% or 58,355 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc stated it has 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 344,402 shares. Macquarie Group reported 26,440 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) or 112,992 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) stake by 189,000 shares to 245,690 valued at $9.74M in 2018Q3. It also upped Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) stake by 96,200 shares and now owns 246,200 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54 million for 18.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. TJX Companies had 10 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $119 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 29.