Broadview Advisors Trimmed Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position; Shorts at QUINSAM CAP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (QCAAF) Raised By 788%

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 2.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 7,150 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock declined 28.85%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 296,675 shares with $16.88 million value, down from 303,825 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 412,215 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

QUINSAM CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) had an increase of 788% in short interest. QCAAF’s SI was 22,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 788% from 2,500 shares previously. With 111,700 avg volume, 0 days are for QUINSAM CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)’s short sellers to cover QCAAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.193. About 64,974 shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. QUINSAM CAPITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important QUINSAM CAPITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “VIDEO: Quinsam Capital Corp CEO Exposure to Unique Cannabis Opportunities – Midas Letter” on June 13, 2018.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $101,124 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $92,000 was sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH. $100,109 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by Patriarca Michael. 2,370 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $109,233 were sold by Theisen Randall S.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 97,450 shares to 401,250 valued at $7.74 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Willscot Corp stake by 191,700 shares and now owns 618,200 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

