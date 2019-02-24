Brookside Capital Management Increases Holding in Carmax (KMX); As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rothschild Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 25.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 7,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,690 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 1.57M shares traded or 12.94% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 24,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 296,293 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.12M, up from 271,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.59 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company reported 6,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tdam Usa invested in 8,122 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 493 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 86,496 shares. Harris Lp has invested 0.24% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 328,902 shares. Weitz Inv holds 1.98% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 651,870 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4.07% or 68,185 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.98% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wetherby Asset holds 0.03% or 3,325 shares. Decatur Mgmt Incorporated holds 106,606 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.69 million activity. The insider Shamim Mohammad sold 34,142 shares worth $2.53M.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 122,848 shares to 667,291 shares, valued at $53.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,090 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $77,871 activity. 320 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares with value of $26,897 were bought by STEWART LISA A.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $225.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 32,636 shares to 232,159 shares, valued at $22.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 820,094 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 50,869 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 28,380 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 61,223 shares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.35% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cwm Ltd owns 153 shares. 42,603 are held by Mraz Amerine Assocs. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 57,194 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 128,742 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 1.13M shares. Amica Retiree Trust has 2,580 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 81,818 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 347,400 shares.