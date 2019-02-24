Brouwer & Janachowski Position in Facebook (FB) Lowered as Shares Declined; Financial Advantage Upped Its F.N.B. (FNB) Stake

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB) by 13.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 533,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79M, up from 469,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in F.N.B. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.68 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 22.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive

Brouwer & Janachowski Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc sold 1,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 19/03/2018 – MORE THAN 60 U.S. SENATORS VOTE TO ADVANCE BILL TO MAKE IT EASIER TO PENALIZE OPERATORS OF WEBSITES THAT FACILITATE ONLINE SEX TRAFFICKING; FINAL PASSAGE EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Fallout Spreads With Product Delay, Privacy Overhaul; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Taps Republican to Lead U.S. Policy Team Amid Scrutiny; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 28/03/2018 – Playboy suspends activity on Facebook in wake of the data scandal; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,850 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moore Lp holds 0.21% or 60,000 shares. Moreover, Crosslink has 6.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grassi owns 6,979 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 0.09% or 3,318 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 22,404 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested in 27,365 shares. Court Place Ltd Company holds 1,326 shares. Putnam Fl Inv holds 1.11% or 74,027 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 79,644 shares. 40 North Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 201,000 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Roystone Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wexford Limited Partnership reported 39,513 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 23,748 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 45 sales for $202.56 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $907,786 was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, September 4. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, November 14. $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 750 shares valued at $120,023 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, September 19. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. Zuckerberg Mark sold $72.06 million worth of stock or 407,000 shares.

Brouwer & Janachowski Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $563.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 81,363 shares to 757,390 shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 41,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FNB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 249.10 million shares or 1.86% less from 253.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 11,097 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.35% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 72,922 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 45,185 shares. Stifel accumulated 0% or 43,767 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2.02M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 60 are held by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Liberty Mutual Asset accumulated 64,489 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 14,525 shares. Sage Fincl holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 51,749 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 31,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 166,541 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd owns 10,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $132.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25,912 shares to 282,177 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged (DXJ) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,064 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).