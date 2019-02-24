Buckingham Asset Management Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Servotronics (SVT)’s Sentiment Is 0.2

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 8.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 7,619 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 85,553 shares with $3.77M value, down from 93,172 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $248.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B

Servotronics Inc (SVT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.80, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 1 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in Servotronics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 274,277 shares, down from 285,095 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Servotronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Servotronics, Inc. for 767 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 1,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 113 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 73,488 shares.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 1,654 shares traded. Servotronics, Inc. (SVT) has risen 26.59% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SVT News: 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – SERVOTRONICS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Servotronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVT); 16/05/2018 – Servotronics Declares Dividend of 16c; 16/05/2018 – Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 23/03/2018 Servotronics, Inc. Announces 2017 Operating Results; 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q Rev $10.6M

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.41 million. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. Shares for $1.81M were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M.

Among 6 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 23. Argus Research upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, December 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $46 target. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 31. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $42 target.

