Busey Trust Company Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Declined; Cue Financial Group Decreased Its Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Stock Price Rose

Busey Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Busey Trust Company bought 4,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,760 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.03 million, up from 319,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Busey Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Cue Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc sold 5,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, down from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 1.75M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $1.07 million were sold by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by Vergis Janet S. on Tuesday, November 6. CUGINE STEVEN P sold $986,589 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, November 26. Craigie James also sold $19.93 million worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, November 5. Shares for $5.18 million were sold by Dierker Richard A on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 16,780 shares valued at $1.09 million was sold by KATZ STEVEN J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.42% or 125,868 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 106,569 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.14% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 34,499 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,200 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 946,696 shares. Papp L Roy & holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 24,488 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 222,974 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 3,785 shares. Ami Asset Corp holds 3.62% or 894,919 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Company holds 305,722 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Co invested in 98,919 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Proshare Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03M and $166.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,226 shares to 12,806 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06M. The insider Nadella Satya sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35M. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock or 118,000 shares.

Busey Trust Company, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 83,379 shares to 24,394 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock (IWM) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,641 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.