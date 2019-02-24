Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding as Stock Declined; Swift Run Capital Management Increases Stake in Comcast (CMCSA)

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 29.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 39,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 176,160 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24 million, up from 136,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 48.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54 million, down from 21,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scotia Cap invested in 0.49% or 275,572 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 24,982 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 0.41% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fosun Int Ltd accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bridges Inv stated it has 58,551 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Summit Ltd Liability Co reported 2,500 shares. Dillon & Assocs holds 2.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 49,558 shares. Scopus Asset LP has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 24,263 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 23,079 shares stake. Sfmg Ltd Llc reported 3,305 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0.4% stake. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,431 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, December 10. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21M on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 845 shares valued at $30,036 was made by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 616,903 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust owns 10,519 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. E&G Advsrs Lp reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 10,741 are owned by Hilltop. Canandaigua Bankshares Trust has 75,159 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 30 shares. Roystone Capital Lp has 1.73M shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timber Creek Management invested in 2.36% or 103,260 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 61,339 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 47,497 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 162,634 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc has invested 0.99% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 40,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 611,002 shares.

