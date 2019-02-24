Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45 Insmed Incorporated N/A 0.00 298.09M -3.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -81.8% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Insmed Incorporated is $30.4, which is potential 6.70% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 18.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88% Insmed Incorporated -10.5% -4.58% -21.07% -43.18% -42.91% -48.59%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.