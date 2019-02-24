Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45 Cerecor Inc. 15.58M 14.04 41.68M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1% Cerecor Inc. -267.52% -164.9% -63.2%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.6% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88% Cerecor Inc. -4.56% -25.39% -27.02% -20.62% 105.53% 4.69%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.