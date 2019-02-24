Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Since Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.44
|3.45
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|52.13M
|2.34
|17.66M
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.2%
|-28.1%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-33.88%
|63.7%
|15.3%
Liquidity
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.6% and 63.4% respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.85% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-0.2%
|1.84%
|-9.12%
|27.04%
|45.61%
|41.88%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|3.47%
|-3.46%
|-14.61%
|-41.42%
|0%
|-37.28%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.