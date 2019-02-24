Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Since Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45 Surface Oncology Inc. 52.13M 2.34 17.66M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1% Surface Oncology Inc. -33.88% 63.7% 15.3%

Liquidity

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.6% and 63.4% respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.85% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88% Surface Oncology Inc. 3.47% -3.46% -14.61% -41.42% 0% -37.28%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.