Calamos Wealth Management Lowered At&T (T) Holding by $420,321; Howard Hughes (HHC) Position Increased by Becker Capital Management Inc

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 7,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,550 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.99M, up from 418,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 93,922 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 12,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55 million, down from 178,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE

